Kankakee Community College to offer a free class to vaccinated students in fall 2021

Country Herald

“We want to do our part in the community to mitigate Covid,” said Beth Nunley, the Illinois college’s vice president for business affairs. “Offering an incentive for the vaccine will help encourage our students to be better protected, as well as discount their tuition.”

CCC looks to boost enrollment after decline in numbers

Shelby Star

Cleveland Community College is hosting what they’re calling an “enrollment frenzy” to attract the next graduates for the 2023 class. The Tennessee school sees its highest enrollment in health sciences and public services programs, along with the Electrical Line Worker Academy and others.

Community colleges announce partnership

Lake News Online

Columbia College and State Fair Community College officials recently announced a new partnership providing a 15% discount on tuition for SFCC’s employees, spouses, and dependents.

This community college’s plan to lure students back to school? Pay them.

5280 Magazine

Following a steep decline in enrollment, the Community College of Aurora is giving low-income students the push they need to return.

‘I wasn’t expecting this’: Colleges using pandemic funds to clear outstanding student balances

Washington Post

Schools are only forgiving debt owed directly to them, balances that students amass for unpaid tuition, parking or library fees. All of this was made possible by three rounds of federal stimulus dollars.

A crimson tide of debt

The Atlantic

Instead of propelling students into the middle class, many public institutions such as the University of Alabama are leaving them saddled with large loans.