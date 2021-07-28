Key Senate Democrats and Republicans appear set to clinch a $1T infrastructure deal

Washington Post

The plan includes $65 billion to build out broadband Internet access to rural areas and help those who have access to the web afford their connections.

Colleges offering free tuition this fall are seeing a jump in applications

EdNC

Several North Carolina community colleges are offering free tuition for students this fall. Using a combination of federal, state, local and philanthropic funding, these colleges are guaranteeing free tuition, and in many cases books and fees, for students regardless of financial need.

Half of California community college students lack money for food. New funding aims to help

Sacramento Bee

California community colleges will get $100 million to help homeless and food insecure students as part of a $47.1 billion higher education spending plan that Gov. Gavin Newsom signed this week.

Here are the Massachusetts colleges requiring students, staff to get Covid vaccines

WBUR

At least 65 of Massachusetts’ 107 largest colleges and universities will require their students to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before returning to campuses this fall. A smaller number — at least 23, as of late July — will require on-campus faculty and staff to be vaccinated as well.

Walmart to pay college, book costs for full and part-time staff

Reuters

Walmart Inc. announced that it will pay the full cost of college tuition and books for its roughly 1.5 million full and part-time employees, effective August 16.

A spotlight on California’s community colleges as chancellor starts unpaid federal adviser role

EdSource

Eloy Ortiz Oakley will focus on helping the administration achieve its higher education agenda, such as making college more affordable and helping more community college students complete their degrees and certificates.

These North Jersey community colleges used Covid relief funds to erase student balances

NorthJersey.com

Colleges are forgiving the balances that students owe to them but not federal loan debt.

Program from Delaware County Community College to teach trade skills to Chester students this fall

NBC10 Philadelphia

The Pennsylvania college is offering a program in collaboration with a number of local organizations this fall aimed at providing trade education for those living in Chester.