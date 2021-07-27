Community colleges seek to improve transfer rates

Community colleges throughout Maricopa County have joined a brand-new pilot program dedicated to boosting education outcomes for students of color and those from low-income backgrounds.

Colorado will allow four-year colleges to grant associates degrees to those who dropped out. Will more students go back for a bachelor’s?

Chalkbeat Colorado

Under a new law, Colorado colleges will have the ability to grant an associate’s degree to students with a certain number of credits. State officials said about four campuses have expressed interest in the initiative.

Milwaukee and Madison technical colleges leverage federal money to wipe out millions in student debt

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Technical colleges in Milwaukee and Madison will use nearly $10 million of federal stimulus aid to wipe out account balances for debts incurred by students during the pandemic.