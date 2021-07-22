67 Colorado community college students can win scholarships if vaccinated

Denver Post

The state’s community college system is launching a new scholarship drawing with Amazon, to encourage more students to get vaccinated. There will be $75,000 in scholarships for 67 students.

Boston community college, jobs and recovery programs may see $2.3M boost after push from Rep. Ayanna Pressley

MassLive.com

A proposed $2.3 million in federal funding for Boston, if approved as part of the fiscal year 2022 federal budget, would expand the city’s tuition-free community college program.

Here’s what Biden’s free community college plan would cost — and what it would save students

CNBC

Advocates say the president’s proposal could save community college students money and give other students the chance to cut down on college costs by transferring to a traditional four-year college after their first two years.