California community college students will be required to take ethnic studies

EdSource

The board of governors overseeing California’s community colleges voted to amend the system’s general education requirements for associate degree-seeking students by adding an ethnic studies class. Under the requirement, students will take a class in Native American studies, African American studies, Asian American studies or Latina and Latino studies.

Editorial: Community college students have little margin for financial setbacks

The Virginian-Pilot

The pandemic has illuminated many ways in which the margin between success and failure is razor thin – particularly for community college students, says the Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press editorial board.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden surprises Glamour’s Community College Women of the Year

Glamour

Two of Glamour’s Community College Women of the Year thought they’d be jumping on Zoom for a quick chat. Instead, they found FLOTUS waiting for them.

Holocaust museum opens on Rockland Community College campus

Lohud.com

A newly redesigned Holocaust Museum and Center for Tolerance and Education has opened at Rockland Community College in Suffern, N.Y.