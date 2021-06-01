Newsmakers

New CEOs

James “Greg” Hodges will become the next president of Patrick Henry Community College (PHCC) in Virginia. He has 17 years of higher education experience, most recently as vice president of academics and student success services at the college. Hodges began his career in higher education in 2004 as an assistant professor at PHCC. Other positions he has held at the college include: assistant dean of arts, science and business technology; dean of developmental education and transitional programs; dean of academic success and college transfer; vice president of institutional advancement, effectiveness and campus life. Hodges has been an Achieving the Dream workforce and leadership coach since 2017.

Paige Niehaus is the next president of Hillsborough Community College‘s Dale Mabry Campus, as of July 1. She is currently executive vice chancellor and chief innovation officer at the Wayne County Community College District in Michigan. Other leadership positions she has held at the district since joining in 2015 include: associate provost; provost of the Ted Scott Campus; executive director of the design center; and provost for strategic initiative and executive director of the design center. Previously, Niehaus was at Joliet Junior College (Illinois), her alma mater, for 23 years, serving as registration specialist, employment and training coordinator, manager of workforce services and director of workforce development.

New interim president

Jimmy Hodges is now interim president at Calhoun Community College in Alabama. He previously was a regional workforce director for the Alabama Community College System and prior to that he was dean of applied technologies at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville. Hodges has 40 years of experience in higher education administration, manufacturing, and drafting and design technology.

Retirement

Joseph Burke, who has served as interim president of Calhoun Community College (CCC) in Alabama for three years, has retired. Under Burke’s leadership, the college opened a new nursing simulation lab on its Huntsville Campus as well as a $7 million automotive technology instruction center on its Decatur Campus. In addition, CCC announced plans for a new $15 million residence hall for the Alabama Center for the Arts and opened a new e-sports competitive gaming studio. Prior to Calhoun, Burke was vice president and dean of instruction for 11 years at Northeast Community College in Alabama. He has served in the Alabama Community College System for nearly 35 years.

Appointments

Michael Baston, president of Rockland Community College (RCC) in New York, has been selected to join the Education Design Lab’s Designers in Residence program. As a part of the program, Baston will build on identifying the jobs of the future and developing curriculums and career skill pathways that meet the needs of community and commerce partners, and continuing to develop the RCC initiative Steps Beyond Statements to close equity gaps.

Ian Roark, vice president of workforce development and strategic partnerships at Arizona’s Pima Community College, will also join the Education Design Lab’s Designers in Residence program. He will build on Pima’s Reskilling and Recovery Network efforts in the workforce development, economic development and business/industry spaces. This includes expansion of micropathways and work-based learning/apprenticeships and other models.

David Arellano, dean of enrollment management at Pima Community College in Arizona, is one of 24 community college leaders nationwide chosen for the National Community College Hispanic Council’s Leadership Fellows Program for 2021. The program develops Latinx education leaders for increasingly responsible administrative positions, including community college presidencies.

Joseph Browning is joining Washington State Community College (Ohio) as its new commander of the Peace Officer Basic Academy. He is the former sheriff of Gallia County.

Larry Miller will serve as vice president for learning and workforce development at Greenville Technical College in South Carolina. He joined the college in 2019 as director of institutional research and has served as the interim vice president for learning and workforce development for the past seven months.

Christopher Mills is now vice president of finance and administration at Cecil College in Maryland. He has served as the college’s director of facilities and capital projects since January 2019, and brings more than 15 years of managerial and supervisory experience in maritime, industrial plant, facilities and construction environments to his new position.

Rodney Redmond has been named vice president of the College of Southern Maryland‘s (CSM) new Division of Learning and the college’s first provost. Redmond had served as CSM’s interim vice president of academic affairs since January, as part of a unique cross-college transfer between CSM and Montgomery College, where Redmond was the college-wide dean of English and reading.

Jeanne Wilson is now vice president of student services at Las Positas College in California. She has served the last seven years as dean of special programs and services at Chabot College in California.