Continuing education students more likely to change college plans as a result of the pandemic

EdNC

Three-quarters of survey respondents to a survey of North Carolina community college students said that the pandemic did not impact their college enrollment plans. However, students enrolled in continuing education courses, students ages 25-44, and male students were all more likely to say the pandemic impacted their enrollment plans than both curriculum and basic skills students.

Virginia governor signs law that expands eligibility for state financial aid

WTOP

In what he called a move that will make the commonwealth more welcoming and inclusive, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill extending financial aid benefits to students who came to the country illegally and who are eligible for in-state tuition.