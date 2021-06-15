AACC news & notes

Advocacy & policy

View the AACC federal policy update webinar

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) last week hosted a webinar to update members about legislation to enact the president’s American Jobs and Families Plans.

Program initiatives

Collecting student stories

AACC has joined nearly 1,200 organizations and institutions in calling on Congress to double the maximum Pell Grant award. We are asking students to share their stories about how doubling Pell would affect them.

Resources

Spotlight your college

Community College Spotlight features AACC-member colleges on the association’s website. Get your college in the spotlight.

Opportunities from other organizations

Take part in the College Vaccine Campus Challenge

The White House and U.S. Education Department seek community colleges across the country to join in the College Vaccine Campus Challenge. Participating colleges commit to taking three key actions to help get their campus communities vaccinated: engaging every student, faculty and staff member; organizing their college communities; and delivering vaccine access for all.

Applications open for the Delphi Award

Have you supported adjuncts and non-tenure track faculty at your institution? Apply for the Delphi Award. The Delphi Project will award $15,000 to two applicants for their innovative work to support non-tenure-track, contingent and/or adjunct faculty in pursuing strategic priorities, such as student learning and community engagement. Apply by July 16.

Register for SPECTRUM

SPECTRUM is the nation’s largest education conference devoted to preventing and responding to sexual and interpersonal violence against members of the LGBTQI+ community. It provides cutting-edge training to enhance the knowledge and skills of attendees. This year’s conference will take place digitally June 28 to July 2. It is hosted by the State University of New York.

Learn more about international students at community colleges

The Institute for International Education is hosting a roundtable about international students at community colleges on June 24. Guest speakers include Wayne Wheeler, AACC director of international programs and services, and Stephanie Kelly, executive director of Community Colleges for International Development, an AACC affiliate council.

Read about undergraduate research at community colleges

The spring 2021 issue of Scholarship and Practice of Undergraduate Research (SPUR), the academic journal of the Council on Undergraduate Research, focuses on dynamic programs and initiatives advancing undergraduate research at community colleges. It includes a piece about AACC’s Undergraduate Research Experience Summit. The AACC community can download it for free.