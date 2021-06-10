Gov. McMaster: Technical colleges to offer free job training for the unemployed

Greenville News

Unemployed individuals in South Carolina will be able to get free job training at technical colleges through a new program announced by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.

Why this former U.S. education secretary believes community college should be free

PBS NewHouse

John King, former U.S. education secretary under President Obama, who is seeking the Democratic nomination to be Maryland’s next governor, explains why he believes community college should be free.

Thanks, but no thanks: Why community colleges are resisting $170 million

CalMatters

Rarely are college bean-counters skeptical of receiving more money, but a plan to give California’s community college system hundreds of millions of dollars for faculty is dividing finance officials and professors.

Commentary: The pandemic is wreaking havoc on the path to and from college

Hechinger Report

President Biden’s proposal for free community college thankfully includes much-needed support for low-income students.

Cyber security a constant fight and OTC hopes to help prepare soldiers for the war on hackers

KY3

From the nation’s largest fuel pipeline to the world’s largest meat processor, you’re hearing more and more about cyber-attacks and Ransomware. Ozarks Technical Community College has a program to train those on the front line of fighting and preventing those attacks.