Sinclair Community College, Jefferson Twp. schools team up for advanced manufacturing pilot program

Dayton Daily News

A $560,000 Manufacturing Engineering Education Program grant from the U.S. Department of Defense funded the program that the Ohio college seeks to expand to other area school districts.

Commentary: The crisis facing community colleges isn’t what you might think

Austin American-Stateman

Community colleges desperately need more funding, but rather than allocating resources to increase access, they should be used to support the mission of community colleges — serving the local community and decreasing opportunity gaps.