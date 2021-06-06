GOP introduces bills banning critical race theory in K-12 schools, on UW campuses

Wisconsin State Journal

In Wisconsin, a series of Republican-backed bills would ban public schools, universities and technical colleges from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias.

Commentary: Free community college would make our workers smarter — and our country richer

The Hill

Free community college shouldn’t be viewed as a partisan issue or a battle overspending. It’s an investment.

Virginia college has new name

Winchester Star

The Lord Fairfax Community College board has chosen Laurel Ridge Community College as the college’s new name.