Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh praises community colleges in Cedar Rapids

KWWL

During a visit to Kirkwood Community College in Iowa, U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said he’s heard the rhetoric about people not coming back to work after getting laid off during the pandemic. He thinks community colleges are a perfect way to get them back on their feet and wants more support for these schools across the country.

Hunt is on for high school graduates who left the college path

Wall Street Journal (subscription required)

Colleges use phone calls and scholarships to lure pandemic graduates back to campus.

Education leaders suspend online course fees at seven Tennessee community colleges

WBIR

Officials said students will save around $2.6 million as a result of suspending online course fees. They varied from $10 per credit hour to up 25% of tuition.

Virginia community college students struggle during pandemic

Associated Press

About 71% of students at Virginia community colleges said they didn’t think they were eligible for campus supports. Almost two-thirds of students didn’t apply for supports because they didn’t know how.