Community college set for major expansion if infrastructure plan passes Congress

Denver Channel

The legislation could fundamentally change how Americans view community colleges, says Dawn Lindsay, president at Anne Arundel Community College in Maryland.

Indiana In-depth: Making college affordable

CNHI News Indiana

The American Families Plan is important because universal postsecondary education is important, and AACC thinks community colleges are the best route to attaining that, says David Baime of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Calhoun Community College to offer free plumbing certifications

WHNT

“Plumbers are in high demand, as many of the veterans in that industry retire, many jobs will be left unfilled,” says Joe Burke, interim president at the Alabama college.

Blue Mountain Community College plans out its unmanned program

East Oregonian

With drone operations continuing to increase at the Pendleton Unmanned Aerial Systems Range, Blue Mountain Community College is starting a UAS program with the hope of helping locals get a piece of the pie.

Governor’s community college plan earns NSHE support

This Is Reno

Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Melody Rose has thrown her support behind a bill that would help community colleges better align with the state’s workforce training needs.

New policy aimed at helping underprepared students in community colleges

CT Mirror

The Alignment and Completion of Math and English model, or ACME, expands support for students who enroll at Connecticut’s community colleges unprepared for college-level math and English classes, which are two of the required courses to obtain an associate degree or to transfer.

With new online marketplace, community colleges hope to better compete with for-profits

Ed Surge

Leaders of a new platform called Unmudl say the time is right for community colleges to collaborate and make their workforce-training programs available more widely by marketing them through a shared website.