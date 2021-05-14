More than half of community colleges are not affordable for low-income students

MarketWatch

Even when students attend the least-expensive college available to them and work, they can still struggle to afford to pay for school and live.

Commentary: For a stronger economy, reskill and upskill the Texas workforce

Texas Tribune

As our economy recovers from a global crisis, community college leaders are working with employers to strengthen the Texas workforce, align education with business needs, and accelerate the economic recovery.

All graduating high school seniors in NH can take free community college class

WMUR

The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and the Foundation for New Hampshire Community Colleges are providing more than $1 million to cover the costs.

With trustees in place, real work begins for new Bitterroot Valley Community College

KPAX

Last year, voters had approved the formation of Bitterroot Valley Community College, but not the funding. So trustees will be tasked with building community support and then going back to the Montana legislature in two years for full funding.