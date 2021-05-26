Commentary: Reimagining access

Inside Higher Ed

We must create a new community-based, equity-focused agenda for community colleges, writes Karen Stout of Achieving the Dream.

Commentary: How community colleges can lead our economic recovery

Strada Education Network (blog)

Investing in community colleges now will enable them to implement the right services and supports to bring students back and help students achieve better education and career outcomes.

Commentary: Rethinking community college workforce programs

Inside Higher Ed

Community colleges need to look very closely at such programs to assess how well they fit within their equity missions, writes Jim Jacobs, president emeritus of Macomb Community College in Michigan.

Commentary: Overcoming the ‘opportunity mirage’ with community college baccalaureates

New America (blog)

Washington state stands out as one of only two states that have scaled up community college bachelor’s degrees statewide, with 31 of 34 colleges offering baccalaureates in more than 125 degree programs.

California bill to indefinitely extend community college baccalaureate program faces vote

California Globe

A bill that would indefinitely extend four-year, bachelor degrees at community colleges in California is set to face an Assembly vote in the coming days after being unanimously passed through several Assembly committees.

More high school students are rethinking their college plans due to financial stress caused by pandemic

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

High school students across the country are emerging from a year of Covid shutdowns with a shift in their mindset concerning higher education as the majority of them are expanding their post-graduation options to include community colleges, technical schools and apprenticeship programs.

State board urges renaming of 2 Virginia community colleges

Associated Press

The board that oversees Virginia’s community colleges has asked two schools to reconsider their decisions to keep names that honor people who owned slaves or advocated for segregation.