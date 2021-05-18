AACC news & notes

Upcoming events

There’s still time to register for AACC Digital

There are still plenty of sessions and events coming up for AACC Digital. Register to access past sessions on-demand, including conversations with America Ferrera and Aaron Rodgers, and tune in live to upcoming sessions, as well as events such as the Hail & Farewell, Awards of Excellence ceremony and a conversation with Misty Copeland, the first African-American female principal dancer of the American Ballet Theatre. Register.

Grants & program initiatives

Apply for the Metallica Scholars Initiative

May is Metallica’s Month of Giving and the band’s All Within My Hands (AWMH) and AACC are taking things to the next level with the Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI). The goal of MSI is to break barriers to education so students can learn skills that lead to high-wage, high-demand careers. AACC-member colleges can submit proposals for the new round of grants. Eight AACC-member colleges will be competitively selected to receive $100,000 each one year. Visit the web page to review eligibility requirements and RFP details. June 4 is the application deadline.

Resources

Spotlight your college

Community College Spotlight features AACC-member colleges on the association’s website. Get your college in the spotlight.

Opportunities from other organizations

New Workforce Professionals Academy coming soon

The National Council of Workforce Education has opened the application process for the 2021-2022 New Workforce Professionals Academy. The deadline is June 18.

2022-2023 Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program is open

Competition is open for the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program 2022-2023 academic year. Interested college and university faculty and administrators can visit the Catalog of Awards and attend a webinar. The application deadline is September 15.