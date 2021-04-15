Reporter’s notebook

A busy week for community college advocates

Supporting voter rights

A busy week for community college advocates

Next week is shaping up to be a packed week for community college advocates.

On Monday, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona are scheduled to visit Sauk Valley Community College (Illinois). It has been reported that the visit will focus on the college’s Impact program, which allows eligible students to earn tuition by volunteering in the community.

On Tuesday, Walter Bumphus, president and CEO of the American Association of Community Colleges, will outline before the House Appropriations Committee challenges community colleges face as lawmakers consider increasing investments for public two-year colleges.

Also on Tuesday, Scott Ralls, president of Wake Technical Community College (North Carolina), will discuss modernizing the workforce during the pandemic through education and retaining before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

Supporting voter rights

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) has joined other higher education organizations to oppose efforts to suppress voting by qualified voters.

“We stand with all who seek to expand rather than restrict voting and civic participation. We are particularly concerned with proposals that would roll back some of that progress by raising barriers to student voting, including prohibiting students from using their campus addresses to register or qualify for absentee ballots,” says a statement by the American Council on Education that nearly 50 organizations have signed, including AACC.