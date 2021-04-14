e-Headlines

Editorial: SC showed apprenticeships work. Congress should expand them nationwide.

Charleston Post Courier

Registered apprenticeships led by the South Carolina Technical College System have emphatically proven their worth. Congress could easily triple the number of these valuable pathways to careers across the nation if it encouraged other states to follow South Carolina’s lead.

Native American community colleges see enrollment declines because of Covid

Marketplace.org

Native American community colleges serve some of the most rural and remote populations across the U.S., and with the pandemic forcing many of those schools online for the first time, they’ve seen big declines in student enrollment.

Senate Higher Ed committee approves plan for community colleges to offer early childhood education bachelor’s programs

WGEM

In Illinois, the Senate Higher Education Committee debated a proposal this week that could allow community college students to get a bachelor’s degree or certification in early childhood education.

Filling gaps in the Texas workforce

Fox 7 Austin

Unemployment remains high despite the high demand for skilled workers. Community colleges and Texas lawmakers have plans to meet those needs by re-skilling and up-skilling the Texas workforce.