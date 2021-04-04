e-Headlines

The pandemic hit the working class hard. The colleges that serve them are hurting, too.

New York Times

The community colleges largely serving low-income, Black and Latino students are reeling, and experts worry that inequality in education will increase.

Seattle’s tuition-free community college program sees record application numbers despite pandemic

Seattle Times

Some 2,100 seniors — more than 50% of Seattle Public Schools’ class of 2021 — applied to the Seattle Promise program this year, reflecting a 19% increase from last year.

Hackers target University of Wisconsin System’s database creating concerns for leadership

WEAU

System President Tommy Thompson says IT needs an expensive upgrade.

Bill would create new Nevada community college system

Las Vegas Review-Journal

If the bill became law, community colleges would be removed from the Nevada System of Higher Education’s authority effective July 1, 2022. But NSHE’s chancellor opposes the move, saying it would come with a significant price that the state can’t afford and would make it harder for students to transfer from two- to four-year schools.