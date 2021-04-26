e-Headlines

Bonamici hears concerns of community colleges, students

Portland Tribune

Community college presidents and students in Oregon told U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici they would like help maximizing their benefits from federal aid programs. Representatives from Portland, Clatsop and Chemeketa community colleges met with Bonamici virtually recently.

Lawmakers set to raise Colorado higher ed funding

Colorado Public Radio

Funding for Colorado’s public colleges and universities has been restored to pre-pandemic levels, and then some. Higher education institutions are getting a total funding increase of $100 million.

Illinois community colleges hope to bring students back to campus this fall

Chicago Sun-Times

Most Illinois community colleges, including City Colleges of Chicago, plan to offer classes in various ways this fall: fully in-person; a hybrid format involving a combination of both in-person and online instruction; virtual classes that involve online synchronous meetings; and fully asynchronous, online classes.

Q&A: Anderson helps care for students’ mental health

Baltimore Sun

At Maryland’s Carroll Community College, DaVida Anderson has helped students through the student care and integrity division, which provides on-campus support to students who are experiencing personal challenges. In a Q&A, she discusses how her work has helped others.

California Community Colleges partner with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Sierra Sun Times

A new partnership between California’s community colleges and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will increase student access to summer internships with major film studios. The Academy typically offers 80 to 100 internships each year. Under the new partnership, up to 10 internships for the production track will be set aside for California community college students.