e-Headlines

(College) credit where credit is due
dotEDU (podcast of the American Council on Education)
Anne Kress, president of Northern Virginia Community College, joins the discussion about a new ACE report on reimagining policies on transfer of college credit, best practices for transfer of credit and helping students succeed.

Commentary: Community colleges deserve our support
Nevada Independent
They deserve more support than they have managed to secure in a system where they have always played second fiddle to the universities.

