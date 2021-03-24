e-Headlines

Maricopa Community Colleges implement new security system after 2nd cyberattack in 8 years

Arizona Republic

Since March 16, students in the Arizona community college system have been unable to access platforms such as MyInfo, Canvas, RioLearn, Maricopa email, Maricopa Google Tools and the Student Information System/Student Center — all resources they need to access assignments and communicate with staff.

With commercial truck drivers in high demand, Georgia training facilities eye expansion

WABE

Georgia lawmakers have added funding to the budget for the upcoming year to expand truck driver training facilities at three of the state’s technical colleges.

DeSantis proposes federal money for workforce education efforts

Tampa Bay Times

The Florida governor wants to use $75 million in federal coronavirus relief funds for programs to help people get job certificates and credentials.

Commentary: An Explainer: Non-degree vs non-credit programs

New America blog

Across the board, many stakeholders consistently confuse and conflate “non-credit” and “non-degree.”

‘Envision Green’ gives Lansing Community College students a pathway to transfer to MSU

Mlive

Through the program, Michigan State University will provide two academic advisers to prospective Lansing Community College (LCC) transfer students one day each week. The university will also facilitate course credit transfers, work individually with LCC students and help LCC recruit students, including those who were waitlisted.