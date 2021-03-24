e-Headlines

The state board of higher education is pushing community colleges to offer more in-person classes this fall

Boston Globe

The Massachusetts Board of Higher Education is pushing the state’s 15 community colleges to plan for significantly more in-person and on-campus classes this fall to curb plunging enrollments among Black and Latino students and reengage younger learners who may be turned off by virtual classes. But community college presidents said they need to be more flexible for their students and faculty and that a return to a prepandemic normal is unlikely.

Louisiana community colleges look to fall with more resources, influx of eager students

Acadiana Advocate

Enthusiasts for Louisiana’s community colleges and technical programs say they’ll emerge from the Covid-19 era with robust resources and rebounding enrollments.

Free classes will be available at Maine community colleges this summer

WGME

Maine high school students and incoming first-year college students are eligible for registration.

Arizona Senate panel approves community college aid

Arizona Capitol Times

Tuesday’s vote comes as the Arizona House Education Committee, without dissent, resurrected legislation designed to allow community colleges to offer some four-year degrees.

SU announces policy change for community college transfers

WMDT

Starting next fall, all associate of arts, associate of arts in teaching and associate of science degrees issued by any Maryland community college will fully satisfy Salisbury University’s general education requirements.