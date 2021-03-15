e-Headlines

Sinclair College to study scrapping sports

Dayton Daily News

Sinclair College’s board of trustees has voted to suspend sports programs for another academic year due to the pandemic and has left open the prospect of doing away with intercollegiate athletics entirely to focus on other priorities.

Ohio college offers free tuition for 2021 high school grads

Springfield News-Sun

Edison State Community College will waive tuition for qualifying 2021 high school graduates, for both online and in-person classes, all the way through completion of a certificate or associate degree.

Clackamas Community College mulls program cuts to save cash

KOIN

The Oregon college is considering cutting or reducing programs including theater, nursing, horticulture and many more. The potential cuts come as the college is looking to reduce its budget by $1.3 million for the next fiscal year.

Editorial: Making the case for free community college nationwide

Chicago Sun-Times

Seventeen states offer some sort of tuition-free two-year college program. Research proves the educational and economic benefit to young people who likely would have skipped college otherwise.