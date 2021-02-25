e-Headlines

What a federal plan to offer free community college could mean for Arizona

KJZZ

Rufus Glasper, president and CEO of the League for Innovation in the Community College and chancellor emeritus of the Maricopa Community College System, notes the potential boost to economic and workforce development.

Maine governor delivers virtual State of the Budget address

Associated Press

Gov. Janet Mills’ “Back to Work” bond proposal will include $25 million to bolster career and technical centers and partner with community colleges to train workers.

Montgomery County, Sinclair Community College partner to bring IT job opportunities to West Dayton

WDTN

Both Sinclair and the county want the partnership to open new doors for those who live in West Dayton by helping them into high-demand IT jobs.

Central Community College and UNK partner to bring more diversity and inclusion to campus

NTV

As thousands of high school students prepare to continue their education, a new partnership between Central Community College and the University of Nebraska at Kearney aims to make sure underrepresented students get their chance at completing a four-year term.

Three things to know about Theresa Felder, Harford Community College’s first Black president

Baltimore Sun

“I’d been an accountant, and I was 40 when I decided that this is my pathway. I think that’s a plus,” said Felder, 55.