e-Headlines

College students among last on list for Covid vaccines

Voice of American

Unless college students are classified as essential workers — such as medical, nursing, medtech or student teachers — or have a health condition — such as human immunodeficiency virus or cancer — they are not likely to receive the Covid vaccine until at least April.

UW system leaders discussing ways to consolidate 2-year campuses with tech colleges

Wisconsin Public Radio

With declining enrollment and fewer state dollars to work with, University of Wisconsin System interim President Tommy Thompson says it’s time to think about consolidating some two-year UW campuses with nearby technical colleges.

Auburn AAUW pilot scholarship helps vault local student from JC to university

Gold Country Media

Many students who attend two-year community colleges plan to transfer to a four-year college before their junior year. Unfortunately, for far too many students, money has run out by the time they are ready to transfer.

Renewed interest in community colleges could lead to major changes

Nevada Current

Nevada’s need to focus on workforce development may spark major changes in its community colleges.