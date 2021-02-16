AACC news & notes

Policy & Advocacy

AACC congratulates cabinet designates

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) congratulates Education Secretary-Designate Miguel Cardona and Labor Secretary-Designate Marty Walsh on their approval from the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on February 11.

Upcoming events

Register for AACC Digital

AACC Digital will take place online each Thursday in May. The program will offer a combination of 30-minute sessions on timely topics, live chats with experts, exhibitor innovations and new product showcases. Check out the preliminary agenda and register online now.

Opportunities from other organizations

Gilman Scholarship application is open

The U.S. Department of State is accepting applications for its Gilman and Gilman-McCain Scholarships. This program enables students of limited financial means to study or intern abroad, providing them with skills critical to national security and economic prosperity. Gilman offers scholarships of up to $5,000 to qualifying U.S. undergraduate students in credit-bearing abroad programs or virtual international programs that have a start date from May 1, 2021 to April 30, 2022. The application deadline is March 2.

Funding opportunity through HRSA

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) is accepting applications for the Behavioral Health Workforce Education and Training (BHWET) Program for Paraprofessionals. This program will develop and expand community-based experiential training, such as field placements and internships, for students preparing to become peer support specialists and other behavioral health-related paraprofessionals. Eligible applicants include academic institutions. HRSA expects to fund 43 grantees.

Survey on campus sexual assault

With support from the National Institute of Justice, research institute NORC is partnering with the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators and the American College Health Association to conduct the Campus Sexual Assault Response (CSAR) Survey. The study is a nationally representative survey of Title IX offices, health and wellness centers, and public safety agencies at 1,000 institutions of higher education to answer the most pressing questions in the field about trauma-informed campus responses to sexual assault. If you have been selected by NORC to participate in the CSAR study, please complete the modules at CSARSurvey.org. If you are unsure whether your campus has been selected to participate, contact the CSAR project at CSAR@norc.uchicago.org.