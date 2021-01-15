e-Headlines

Colleges, students will have easier access to second round of stimulus funds, but bureaucracy remains

Washington Post

Colleges and universities that received federal stimulus dollars last year will have an easier time accessing the second round of relief, but higher education experts say it will still take work to get money into the hands of students.

California’s higher education leaders pledge to improve transfers from community colleges

EdSource

More and better advising, clearer paths and dual admission could increase transfers.

Newsom calls textbooks ‘racket,’ proposes money to create free ones

ABC10.com

California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to spend $15 million to develop more degree programs that include free textbooks, taking aim at the “usurious costs” of commercial textbooks.

NBCUniversal News Group launches NBCU Academy diversity plan targeted to HBCUs and community colleges

EurWeb

NBCUniversal News Group has launched NBCU Academy, a new, innovative, multiplatform journalism training and development program for four-year university and community college students through education, on-campus training and online programming.