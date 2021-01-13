e-Headlines

Genesee Community College to serve as Covid-19 vaccination site

WGRZ

The college is one of several in the State University of New York system designated by the state as a hub for distribution of the Covid vaccine.

Owens Community College working to help students graduate sooner with new program

WTOL

The new Fast Track Program at the Ohio college pairs students with a success coach who will serve as a mentor, help with academics and provide study tips.

Massachusetts college inches toward restoring dropped programs

MassLive

New figures have been presented that created a new round of discussion, but Springfield Technical Community College officials took one more step toward restoring five discontinued technical programs this week.

Some New York community colleges signal a return for spring, some fall sports

Recordonline.com

Spring sports at Orange County Community College and Ulster County Community College remain a possibility as the colleges examines safe ways to move forward during the Covid pandemic.

No home for the holidays, foreign students at Virginia college find lots of giving

Martinsville Bulletin

International students at Patrick Henry Community College are starting back with classes, after getting through the holidays away from home with the help of friends and supporters.