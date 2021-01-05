e-Headlines

Erie County Community College launches search for first home

GoErie.com

The Erie County Community College’s board of trustees soon will begin the work of finding both a temporary facility where classes can be held in fall 2021 and another site that it can call home for years to come.

New Front Range Community College building will host new four-year nursing class

North Forty News

A 10-year effort to develop the program and $34 million facility has finally come to fruition through donations, state funding and legislative support.

Bevill State delays return of on-campus instruction

Daily Mountain Eagle

The surge of Covid cases in the county and Alabama as a whole has prompted Bevill State Community College to continue with mainly virtual instruction, at least for now.

Denmark Tech ‘on the right track’: College adding new programs, improving campus

Times and Democrat

The historically Black college in South Carolina has been adding to its academic programs, renovating buildings and replacing aging equipment as it works to fulfill a five-pronged strategic plan.