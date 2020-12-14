e-Headlines

Oregon community colleges concerned about decrease in enrollment for marginalized communities

Oregon Public Radio

Both Oregon community colleges and public universities have seen a decrease in enrollment amid the coronavirus pandemic. Community colleges especially have seen major declines, and higher education officials are especially concerned to see that decrease reflected in students from marginalized communities.

LA’s community colleges exploring unarmed security model

MyLAnews.com

Los Angeles Community College trustees have voted unanimously for a six-month extension of an agreement for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to continue providing public safety services at the district’s nine campuses.

MSU works with community college for agriculture degree

Associated Press

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Mississippi State University are working together so students can earn associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in agricultural science.

Commentary: The unexpected lessons I learned at community college

Wall Street Journal

Not getting into any of the schools I applied to forced me to focus on what I really wanted out of higher education.

Commentary: Coming together to preserve what we love about Highland County

Highland County Press

Southern State Community College and Ohio’s other community colleges have come together with some of Ohio’s largest businesses to support the “Stop The Spread” campaign and help get the word out about what we all need to do to stay healthy and safe right now.

Phoenix community college rolls out cannabis business training program

KTAR

GateWay Community College, part of the Maricopa Community College system, has launched the Center for Cannabis Business Training.

Umpqua Community College alumnus Robert Johnson makes sure children of college students enjoy Christmas

News-Review

Robert Johnson vividly remembers getting $75 to spend on whatever he wanted for Christmas during a particularly tough year in his childhood.