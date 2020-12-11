e-Headlines

JBS USA, Colorado college to offer free two-year education to children of JBS employees
Greeley Tribune
JBS USA announced Wednesday a partnership with Aims Community College to offer a free two-year education for children of JBS Greeley Beef hourly employees.
Jill Biden is a teacher. And she’s not about to change that.
New York Times
In choosing to continue teaching at a community college, Dr. Biden is breaking with precedent and modernizing the persistently anachronistic first lady role.
What Betsy DeVos gets wrong about free college
Forbes
The outgoing U.S. education secretary’s message gets a lot wrong about free college plans, their effects, and higher education in general.