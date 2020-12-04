e-Headlines

Sharp declines in community college enrollment are being driven by disappearing male students

At some community colleges, the losses are minor. At others, however, they are dramatic.

With enrollment declining in the pandemic, no increases proposed in budget for Oregon’s community colleges, public universities

Neither Oregon’s public universities nor the state’s community colleges would get a funding increase under the budget Gov. Kate Brown proposed this week. That has different implications for both types of institutions, as community colleges have seen an extreme fall in enrollment compared to public universities.

Community College of Aurora hopes Biden administration will usher in more welcoming environment for community colleges

Community colleges have garnered bipartisan support over the years because of their affordability and role in educating students who face the most difficult economic circumstances. But some feel they can also be an afterthought for lawmakers whose experience in higher education typically revolves around four-year colleges.

How California community college vocational programs have adapted to Covid-19

The pandemic has been a mixed bag for many students. Social distancing rules mean that students can’t work in groups on car repair, so they’re forced to solve problems on their own, which boosts their learning. But online instruction is a steep learning curve for some students.