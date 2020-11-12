Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki November 11, 2020 Print Selected photos from AACC-member colleges. (From left) Lane Glenn, president of Northern Essex Community College, joins Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Sal Lupoli (CEO of Lupoli Companies), former state Rep. Brian Dempsey and Haverhill Mayor Jim Fiorentini for the ribbon cutting of The Heights, featuring Northern Essex’s new Lupoli Families Hospitality & Culinary Arts Institute. (Photo: NECC) Christal Albrecht, president of Alvin Community College in Texas, speaks with the culinary students in the first-ever class in the new kitchen at the college’s Nolan Ryan Center. (Photo: ACC) In California, Río Hondo Police Academy celebrates the graduation of 49 cadets in Class No. 210 during a special drive-through ceremony last week. (Photo: RHC) Ellen Strack returned to Wallace Community College (Alabama) at 52 years old to earn her registered nursing degree. (Photo: Wallace) One of Cleveland State Community College’s HVAC Quick Job Recovery Bootcamp classes graduated last week. Each student received HVAC technician tools valued at more than $600 to help start a career in the HVAC industry. (Photo: Cleveland State)