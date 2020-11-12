e-Headlines

Wisconsin college recognized for how it resumed instruction during pandemic
Kenosha News
The U.S. Education Department has selected Gateway Technical College as a school with one of the best examples of how to operate during the pandemic.
High-tech features, remote access on display in new SCC health sciences building
Lincoln Star Journal
When it opens in January, Southeast Community College’s $25 million health sciences building will be physically located in Lincoln, but it will exist across the college’s 15-county service area in Nebraska.
What a Biden presidency could mean for education
NPR
Broadly, the federal government’s approach to higher education seems almost certain to be less confrontational.
City of Eugene to lease Oregon community college space for interim city hall
KVAL
The city of Eugene and Lane Community College this week announced a growing partnership at the Mary Spilde Center in downtown Eugene.