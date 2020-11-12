e-Headlines

Wisconsin college recognized for how it resumed instruction during pandemic

Kenosha News

The U.S. Education Department has selected Gateway Technical College as a school with one of the best examples of how to operate during the pandemic.

High-tech features, remote access on display in new SCC health sciences building

Lincoln Star Journal

When it opens in January, Southeast Community College’s $25 million health sciences building will be physically located in Lincoln, but it will exist across the college’s 15-county service area in Nebraska.



What a Biden presidency could mean for education

NPR

Broadly, the federal government’s approach to higher education seems almost certain to be less confrontational.

City of Eugene to lease Oregon community college space for interim city hall

KVAL

The city of Eugene and Lane Community College this week announced a growing partnership at the Mary Spilde Center in downtown Eugene.