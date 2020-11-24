Reporter’s notebook

Adding partners to pilot new U.S. Naval Community College

Aid to dually enrolled students

The new U.S. Naval Community College (USNCC) has announced two more community colleges that will help it in a pilot to serve some 600 military students beginning in January.

Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) and Alexandria Technical and Community College (Minnesota) will participate in the initial pilot, which will collect data to develop USNCC, said Randi Cosentino, president of the new college. Working in a consortium with colleges will help the Navy explore outcomes around the design of the program, the processes involved, working relationships and overall impact, he said in a press release.

The idea for the college came from a study to identify opportunities to better prepare enlisted servicemembers and to support them throughout their careers. As many as 100 of the 600 students will take courses at NOVA in its cybersecurity associate degree program.

Earlier this month, USNCC announced Northern Essex Community College (Massachusetts) was selected as one of 119 community colleges throughout the country to partner on the pilot.

A second pilot program that will include 5,000 students will launch in 2022. The program is expected to reach full-scale operations of up to 25,000 students across the 119 community colleges by January 2023.

Compton College (California) has launched a new $100,000 emergency aid fund to support high school-aged students dually enrolled at the college.

The fund is the first of its kinds in California to specifically support dually enrolled students who face many of the same financial challenges that traditional college-age students face and were left out of the emergency support provided by the CARES Act, according to Compton. A total of 843 dual-enrollment students from local high schools will receive $114 each.

The initiative is in partnership with Believe in Students, a nonprofit focused on supporting college students’ living expenses, and Edquity, a student financial success and emergency aid technology company.