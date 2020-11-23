Newsmakers

Interim CEO

Marsha Gable, vice president of student services at Grossmont College in California, will serve as interim president of the college, starting on January 1. She previously served as interim president of San Diego Miramar College in 2019 and 2020. Prior to Grossmont, Gable was dean of counseling services and admissions and records at Cuyamaca College; associate dean of student services EOPS/CARE at Santa Ana College; and associate director of university outreach at California State University, San Marcos.

CEO retirement

Loretta Adrian, president of Coastline College in California, has announced her plans to retire at the end of the spring 2021 semester, capping 11 years at the helm of the college. Over the past decade, Adrian has championed innovation, deepening the college’s commitment and practice of the “students-first” philosophy, and supporting the faculty and staff. During her tenure, Coastline grew enrollment, increased student completion and systematized integrated planning. Coastline was the community college in the state to be designated a Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education. Adrian also oversaw significant campus changes, including the opening of the Newport Beach campus in 2012 and the construction of the Coastline Student Services Center, which is scheduled to open in 2022.

“Coastline College is a transformative power for students and the communities we serve,” said David Grant, president of the Coast Community College District board of trustees. “Dr. Adrian is an equally transformative leader in the history of Coastline, turning the vision of the college into today’s reality.”

Prior to Coastline, Adrian was vice president of student services at Skyline College for five years and dean of student affairs at San Diego Mesa College for 12 years.