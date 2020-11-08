e-Headlines

Executive order on Dreamers?

Washington Post

President-elect Joe Biden plans to issue a round of executive orders when he takes office on January 20, including reinstating the program allowing “Dreamers,” who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, to remain in the country.

With DeVos out, Biden plans series of reversals on education

Washington Post

Under President-elect Joe Biden, the U.S. Education Department is likely to restore the gainful-employment rule, which threatens to cut off federal student aid to vocational programs whose graduates consistently have high loan payments relative to their income.

Jill Biden will be historic first lady: Just call her ‘Professor FLOTUS’

USA Today

The first thing to know about America’s next first lady is that Jill Biden – a college English professor with four degrees, including a doctorate – is going to be a very busy FLOTUS, since she plans to keep her day job after moving into the White House.

How a GOP-controlled Senate could affect Biden’s pick for education secretary

Education Week

Speculation has been building in the education world for a while about president-elect Joe Biden’s possible pick for education secretary. If Biden has a Democratic Senate to work with, his job would be relatively straightforward politically. But it appears there will be two Senate run-off elections now set to take place in Georgia in January.

Ex-education secretary targets workforce

Online

A new statewide workforce initiative, Aim Hire Texas, is aiming to help close gaps preventing many Texans from finding good, high-paying jobs to expand economic opportunity for today and future generations.

Lorain County Community College suspends all athletics for remainder of 2020-21 academic year

News 5 Cleveland

Sports affected by the suspension of athletics include men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, baseball, softball and all club sports.