e-Headlines

Arizona OKs recreational pot, schools tax hike undecided

Associated Press

The Smart and Safe Arizona Act levies a 16% excise tax on pot and could bring in an estimated $255 million in new revenue annually when combined with sales tax, according to legislative analysts. The money will fund community colleges, police and fire agencies, transportation projects, and public health and criminal justice programs.

Spokane community college offers Running Start For Careers

Spokane Journal of Business

Spokane Community College has launched a program aimed at placing high school students on a path to a career in the trades and providing another workforce pipeline for local employers.