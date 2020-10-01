Three reasons the right certification gives students a competitive advantage

Sponsored content

Even though educators encourage professional certification for students to get jobs, it can be a hurdle for them. Student wonder how to accomplish it, whether it’s affordable, and which agency to choose as the certification provider. Here’s some guidance you can share.

Three reasons AMT certification can give allied health students a competitive advantage to place in a job they trained for:

1. Employers prefer a nationally recognized and respected certification.

With a stellar reputation for consistency and quality in certifying allied health professionals, AMT is a named as preferred certification provider by many large healthcare systems as well as state medical boards and regulatory bodies. Further, many healthcare employers hire only medical assistants who are already certified.

2. It’s a straightforward process.

Students completing training are well prepared for the exam. AMT makes it easier for students to achieve this important milestone in a timely manner with:

Flexible testing options (students can test before externship)

Fast processing of the application to take the exam

Comprehensive study tools

Conveniently located exam sites across the country

3. It’s simple and affordable to maintain.

Once achieved, AMT makes it easy to keep a credential current. We provide convenient, affordable continuing education and help keep track of it all with an online system.

See how AMT works directly with educators to get students certified.

