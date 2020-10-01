e-Headlines

Dirty Jobs’ Mike Rowe to launch certification program at local community college

WSLS

Mike Rowe from the hit TV show Dirty Jobs has developed a new employment certification, and Virginia’s Patrick Henry Community College has been chosen as one of the 20 schools for the pilot program.

State begins new apprenticeship program

Daily Camera

The Colorado Collegiate Apprenticeship Program aims to create more than 5,000 apprenticeships in the Colorado Community College System in healthcare, information technology, cybersecurity and more.

New Mexico college gets wild horses to help students get real-world experience in equine industry

KAMR/KCIT

Mesalands Community College has partnered with the Carson National Forest to help give their students more of a real-world experience. They are doing this by bringing in wild horses that students will help get ready for adoption.

Bellevue University provides opportunity for community college graduates

Omaha World-Herald

The university’s Community College Promise program will let Nebraska community college graduates transfer in 60 credits or credits earned in an associate degree and applies the full cost of students’ associate degree tuition toward their Bellevue University tuition.