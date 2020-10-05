Washington Watch: Emphasizing the financial needs of community colleges

Washington Watch is produced by the AACC office of government relations and policy analysis.

On Monday, Alissa Young, president of Hopkinsville Community College in Kentucky, remotely testified before a congressional “Blue Dog” Rural Roundtable on education and training. The session was led by Rep. Kendra Horn (D-Oklahoma) and included Monte Randall, dean at College of the Muscogee Nation (Oklahoma).

Horn’s comments noted that “we need to have a robust set of choices for students” entering higher education, applauding the availability of apprenticeships and technical education, and that their choices should not just be “based on a zip code… If we want to make our rural communities strong, we have to invest in education.”

She added that “the answer is not just free colleges… We have to fund pathways and high- quality education.” She noted that she is “especially proud” of the community colleges in her state. (Horn represents Oklahoma City and is the first Democratic representative from that state in eight years.)

Horn asked Young what were the greatest needs facing her college in light of high unemployment rates. She responded that the state of Kentucky had done a study of this, and that one key was the need for enhanced student support services. She added that some of this is best done in a face-to-face setting, even though much advising has been moved online.

Horn also asked about ways that, in the pandemic, how different tiers of education and the workforce can work together most efficiently. Young, who serves on the American Association of Community Colleges board of directors, said that “partnerships are vital,” and that the pipeline with K-12 is critical. In the virtual environment, Young emphasized that students needed both hardware and software, pointing to the positive impact of CARES Act funding, and the need for that funding to be enhanced. Randall emphasized the importance of broadband access, noting that shifting to teaching online has been a challenge for many faculty.

Horn also indicated her support for the TRIO program and was interested in what else could be done to support the program’s goals. She also expressed concern about the potential for federal programs to be exploited by for-profit institutions.

Alissa Young, president of Hopkinsville Community College in Kentucky, outlines challenges that two-year colleges face during a congressional roundtable on education and training. (Screenshot of streamed event)

In her introductory comments, Young made the following points: