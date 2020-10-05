e-Headlines

Commentary: Don’t be a target for internet fraud

Inside Higher Ed

Montgomery College President DeRionne Pollard shares lessons her institution learned firsthand from a cyberattack.

Why 3,000 people are still waiting for Maryland’s community college scholarship

Washington Post

A program that barely registered with residents in its first year has nearly 3,000 people on a waitlist in its second — and $3.5 million less to spend.

Oregon Department of Corrections considers cutting ties with community colleges

Oregon Public Broadcasting

The Oregon Department of Corrections is considering cutting ties with community colleges across the state and proposing to move its education program in-house to address a budget shortfall.

Non-profit helping laid-off workers in Virginia

Fox5dc.com

Intensive and quick training, help with job placement and a cash gift to help complete the course — the brand new non-profit Virginia Ready is partnering with community colleges statewide to provide people out of work because of the pandemic with opportunity and hope.

U.S. panel tackles race, poverty in virus vaccine priorities

Associated Press

Chicago is exploring whether neighborhood parks, food pantries and community colleges could be vaccination sites.

Hawkeye Community College hoping to fill the shortage in CNAs

KCRG

The Iowa college is looking to start the second year of its certified nursing assistant apprenticeship, but the school needs people to sign up for it first.