State directors: Colleges feeling the financial pressures

Results from a survey of community college state directors emphasize the financial stress that most two-year colleges are under, especially in rural areas.

The report by the Education Policy Center at the University of Alabama is based on 38 responses from a survey of National Council of State Directors of Community Colleges members and their designees. This year’s survey included several COVID-related questions. The survey was conducted between July and October.

Thirty-six of the 38 survey respondents agreed that their state’s colleges had significant unplanned technology and faculty/staff development and training costs to offer remote training. But it shed more light on the challenges of broadband access in rural areas. Again, 36 of the 38 participants agreed that the move to remote learning exposed these differences.

“That 28 of the 38 respondents indicated ‘strongly agree’ speaks to the severity of the problem,” the report said.

When asked if federal funding for broadband is a major need in their state, 32 were in agreement, 6 were neutral/didn’t know and none were in disagreement. Of those 32 in agreement, 24 indicated “strongly agree.”

“There appears to be a broad consensus that in a public health crisis, open-door, open-access community colleges need funding for the tools to provide that access,” the report said.

All 38 survey respondents said federal CARES Act funding has assisted students in their states, with 29 indicating it also helped institutions in their states to cover budget shortfalls. In some states, the aid wasn’t enough to cover the large shortfalls, so seven survey participants responded “no” and two were neutral, said Stephen Katsinas, director of Education Policy Center.

Most survey respondents (32 or more) said additional funding would be needed for: technology/remote learning; faculty/staff professional development; college counseling/advising; and mental health services.