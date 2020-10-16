e-headlines

COVID is pushing some college students to drop out, which could devastate the economy and their lives

USA Today

Students of every level are trying to adjust to virtual learning and socially distanced schools. But the virus and the ensuing recession have taken a particularly hard toll on community college students.

Election of a board majority will shape the nation’s largest community college district

Los Angeles Times

The upcoming election to fill four seats on the Los Angeles Community College District’s seven-member board has brought into focus the basic needs of some of California’s poorest college students amid the pandemic, and issues of declining enrollment, budget oversight and accountability over the chancellor.

Opinion: Low community college enrollment rate among Black Tennesseans exposes need for intervention

The Tennessean

Community colleges in Tennessee can do their part by making enrollment as seamless as possible by offering flexible deadlines, and removing application fees and testing requirements, says Vincent Dixie, a state congressman.

Students at W. Va. college restore WWII aircraft

WBOY

Students at Pierpont Community and Technical College have helped restore an aircraft originally built between 1945 and 1955. Once finished, it will be sent to the Champaign Aviation Museum in Ohio.

NASA awards cooperative agreement to Ala. college for space construction research

WZDX

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center selected Drake State Community & Technical College as a partner to develop 3D printing technologies in support of NASA’s Moon to Mars Planetary Autonomous Construction Technologies project.