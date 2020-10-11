e-Headlines

Community colleges are experiencing existential crises with more stimulus uncertain

Yahoo! News

Quinsigamond Community College President Luis Pedraja said stimulus negotiations are a whirlwind for schools like his that are trying to get by amid the pandemic.

Northern Essex Community College turns idle parking lots into wifi hot spots

Boston Globe

With nearly all its classes now virtual due to COVID-19, Northern Essex Community College has found a productive use for its largely idle parking lots, making them Wi-Fi hot spots for students and local residents.

A ‘true community college campus’

Outer Banks Voice

A new two-story, 30,000-square-feet building will replace a 60-plus-year-old College of the Albemarle facility that was originally the home of two local schools in North Carolina.