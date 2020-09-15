Newsmakers

CEO on the move

Tim Taylor is now president of Shawnee Community College in Illinois. Most recently, he served at Oakland Community College (OCC) in Michigan as campus president, with progressive responsibilities as chief operating officer for the college’s two largest campuses, Auburn Hills and Orchard Ridge. Prior to that, Taylor was the college’s associate vice chancellor of academic affairs, where he provided leadership and support to one of the largest career and technical education (CTE) programs in the Midwest. In that role, he helped to:

Secure a $6 million grant for CTE program improvements.

Create new academic programs for the transportation, distribution and logistics cluster.

Lead efforts in several major CTE curricula revisions to better reflect industry need, expand options for students, streamline course schedules to increase student completion, and reduce administrative costs.

Develop strategic partnerships with Fiat-Chrysler, Automation Alley, Hurco Manufacturing, Faurecia, Brose and ABB Robotics that led to improved associate-degree programs.

Prior to OCC, Taylor was president of Frontier Community College in Illinois.

Acting president

Ellen Gambino will become acting president of Dutchess Community College (DCC) in New York. She has served the college in various academic leadership roles since 2006, becoming provost and vice president of academic affairs and student services in 2015. In that role, Gambino led the development of the new associate degree program in public health, with two offerings – hospitality and tourism, and aviation maintenance technician – awaiting state approval. Prior to DCC, Gambino held academic leadership positions at private colleges in New York.

Appointments

Brian Jackson is the new vice president of workforce services at Danville Community College in Virginia. He comes from the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center, where he was director of workforce training.

Cassie Koester is the new dean of nursing at Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin, Tennessee. She was most recently on the nursing faculty at Lake Land College in Mattoon, Illinois.

Wendy E. Parks has been named vice president for public relations, marketing and communications at the College of DuPage in Illinois. She joined the college in 2017 as director of public relations and communications.

Susan Topham will serve as vice chancellor of educational services for the San Diego Community College District (SDCCD), effective November 1. She is currently dean of the School of Mathematics and Natural Sciences at San Diego Mesa College. Previously, she was dean of student development and interim vice president of student services at the college.

Michele Yovanovich is now vice provost for student affairs at Florida SouthWestern State College. She previously was assistant vice president for campus life and dean of students, director of admissions and recruitment, and director of alumni relations at Florida Gulf Coast University.