e-Headlines

Tracing the coronavirus: Students at Community College of Philadelphia are working to help stop the spread

Philadelphia Inquirer

Tyshien Maddox had seen what the coronavirus could do: His mother got it. So did his two brothers and his grandparents. And a cousin died from it. So when Community College of Philadelphia, where he is a student, asked whether he would be interested in working for the city’s Department of Public Health as a contact tracer, he was all in.

How three New Hampshire college freshmen are making the unusual school year work for them

Valley News

Madilyn McMillan had her eyes set on college in Canada at St. Francis Xavier University. Instead, McMillan decided late last week to enroll at Great Bay Community College.

Commentary: How the journalism industry’s elitism locks out folks from underrepresented backgrounds

Poynter

When a journalism executive suggested Omar Rashad could have gotten an internship if he wasn’t attending a community college, the executive perpetuated systemic barriers.