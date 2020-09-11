e-Headlines

Whitmer announces tuition-free path to community college for frontline workers

WZZM

Education, labor, business and workforce leaders join to urge Michigan’s 625,000 COVID-19 essential workers to apply now for tuition-free college.

Community colleges back ballot measure to empower casino towns

Colorado Politics

The ballot measure this November would allow residents in the casino towns of Cripple Creek, Central City and Black Hawk to raise betting limits and add games. The windfall would go to the state’s community college system for student retention and career education programs.

Commentary: Community colleges have long powered the economy. To sustain that role, they must innovate.

EdSurge

The marriage between industry, community colleges, and career and technical education is real. However, perhaps now is the time for marital counseling, writes Mordecai Brownlee, vice president of student success at St. Philip’s College in San Antonio, Texas.