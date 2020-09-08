e-Headlines

Pueblo Community College debuts newest mobile learning lab

Colorado Springs Business Journal

The non-destructive testing mobile learning lab, a 53-foot self-contained classroom that is part of PCC’s Corporate College program, is available to companies throughout the state that need to train employees in the technique.

Suburban colleges report huge enrollment declines among Latino, Black and adult learners

Daily Herald

In Illinois, College of Lake County has distributed $2.4 million in CARES Act funds for students in need due to COVID-19. Yet, some challenges are harder to overcome.

Connecticut community colleges offer free fast-track health care programs

CT post

The goal of the public-private partnership is to quickly retrain unemployed workers, particularly from the hospitality field, and arrange employment within hospitals for in-demand health care jobs.

Free weekly dinner available to Kalamazoo-area college students

mLive

College students in Kalamazoo can eat for free on Thursdays thanks to an area hunger-relief charity.